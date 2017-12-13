Revised gambling policy adopted in Taupo District

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 15:26

The number of gaming machines allowed in the TaupÅ District will be reduced to 191 following a review of the council’s gambling policy.

As part of a required three-yearly review of the Class 4 Gambling and TAB Policy, the decision was made to reduce the total number of machines that can be operated in the district from 225 to 191. Currently there are 182 active gaming machines, so the drop will allow only one new venue with nine machines to open.

This was the only substantive change to the policy and existing licensed machines are not affected.

You can view a copy of the policy at www.taupo.govt.nz/policies

The policy will be reviewed again in 2020.