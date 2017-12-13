ECPAT Child Alert team congratulate NZ Police

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 16:28

On behalf of the ECPAT Child Alert NZ team and its board of trustees we affirm the great work of Detective Senior Sergeant John Michael, head of the police Online Child Exploitation and his team for their commitment and dedication in bringing the perpetrators of the recent livestreaming child sex abuse case to justice.

There is a growing concern in New Zealand amongst frontline organizations such as ECPAT Child Alert of the trafficking of KIWI kids online. We are committed to supporting the police and other key players nationally in creating awareness and building resilience amongst vulnerable communities.