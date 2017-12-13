Motorcyclists urged to ride safely

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 15:50

New Zealand Police, Upper Hutt City Council, and the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) want to support motorcyclists to be as safe and skilled as they can be on our roads.

"We want you here for Christmas, it’s that simple.

Motorcyclists are vulnerable motorists given the much greater impact and trauma they face in a crash," says Sergeant Danial Bremner.

"We want to make sure people on motorbikes are as skilled and aware as they can be when they are riding, especially at this time of year with more people travelling on our roads to see loved ones at Christmas."

ACC’s Ride Forever programme connects motorcyclists with skills courses, provides ‘how to’ information, and safety check information.

It has been well received by motorcyclists - who are learning new skills even after years of riding.

David Keilty, Senior Injury Prevention Specialist - Motorcycles for ACC, says at the moment we are still offering free Ride Forever courses as part of our Spring 17 promotion.

"People have until Monday to register and can then book their course next year for a time that suits them during the year.

We want to get as many people signed up for this training as we can.

We believe it helps save lives," says Mr Keilty.

Sergeant Bremner says, "I personally have been riding motorbikes for 30 years and used to do motocross events, and I still take part in training courses now.

Each time, I pick up new skills that help my riding.

I’ve improved my safety through things like learning better scanning techniques, road positioning, and handling skills."

"Motorcyclist’s awareness of risks is critical.

So encouraging them to access information and tools such as those Ride Forever provides is vital.

"We want to see people riding safely on our roads and we want all motorists to make safe decisions on our roads.

"All road users should respect each other and be aware that they each have responsibilities to uphold on the road."

This Sunday from 11am until 3pm Police, ACC, the Upper Hutt City Council, and Two Bald Bikers training will be on the south side of the Rimutakas hosting a rest stop and talking to riders about education, skills, courses, and safety on the road.