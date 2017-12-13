Police seek witnesses to crash in Mangere

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 15:55

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash that occurred on Sunday, 10 December, 2017.

At about 4.25am a dark coloured four-wheel-drive vehicle crashed into a tree on Robertson Road, Mangere between Kivell Close and Bader Drive.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw a vehicle matching the description in the moments prior it crashing.

If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact Constable Neil Holyoake at the Serious Crash Unit on (09) 261 1328.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Constable Neil Holyoake, Serious Crash Unit.