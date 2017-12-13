Dunedin bus patronage increases

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 16:10

An extra 14,000 passengers caught Dunedin buses in September this year - a 7.9 percent increase compared to the same month last year.

August, September and October all showed increases in the number of bus-users compared to last year - August was up 13,897 and October increased by 13,082.

Otago Regional Council chairman Stephen Woodhead says it’s encouraging that the bus service is showing early signs of positive changes.

"This is a very pleasing result showing more Dunedin people are catching the buses following improvements to the service, which included route and timetable changes to the Dunedin bus network," Mr Woodhead says.

He reminded bus users that catching the bus is a convenient option for the festive season to travel to and from events.

Background

Route and timetable changes introduced on 18 September were the third stage of a wider programme being implemented across several years towards an improved network structure and timetable. Other user enhancements have included a suburb-connector service (the Ridge Runner) and cycle racks on all services.