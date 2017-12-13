50 Strike winners across the country

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 20:49

In tonight’s Strike Must Be Won Draw, the $700,000 jackpot was shared by 50 players who each take home $14,913.

The winning stores and locations will be available on MyLotto on Thursday morning.

Powerball was not struck tonight, meaning the jackpot rolled over and will be worth $7 million on Saturday.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Every day Lotto players support conservation projects around the country that help protect our living national treasures. The Taranaki Kiwi Trust works with locals to create areas of predator-free bush and is a great example of Kiwis helping kiwis flourish. So Good on you Lotto players!