SH 1 closed at Warkworth after crash

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 06:11

Motorists are advised that a full road closure is in place at State Highway 1 at Warkworth as a result of a crash last night.

There were minor injuries to the sole occupant of the single car involved, around 11:30pm.

A power pole has been damaged and diversion are likely to remain in place for much of the morning.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off State Highway 1 at Hill Street, while southbound traffic is being diverted at Woodcocks Road.

Motorists are asked where able to avoid or delay travelling through the area.