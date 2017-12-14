SH 1 closed at Warkworth after crash

|
Motorists are advised that a full road closure is in place at State Highway 1 at Warkworth as a result of a crash last night.
There were minor injuries to the sole occupant of the single car involved, around 11:30pm.
A power pole has been damaged and diversion are likely to remain in place for much of the morning.
Northbound traffic is being diverted off State Highway 1 at Hill Street, while southbound traffic is being diverted at Woodcocks Road.
Motorists are asked where able to avoid or delay travelling through the area.
