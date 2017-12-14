Serious crash near Tekapo

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 07:50

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a crash on Fairlie-Tekapo Road, 2km south of Lake Tekapo.

Police were called about the crash just after 7am, involving a truck and a car.

The occupants of the vehicles are believed to have serious injuries.

The road is still open, however traffic is moving slowly, and traffic management are on their way to the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the time being if possible, however anyone who may be travelling this road should allow extra time for their journey.

We thank motorists in advance for their patience.

Serious Crash Unit have been advised.