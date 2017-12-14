One person dead following Tekapo crash

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 09:15

One person has died following a crash on Fairlie-Tekapo Road, Tekapo just before 7am, involving a truck and a car.

The deceased was the driver of the car.

The driver of the truck is being flown to hospital with serious injuries.

The westbound lane is open and traffic management is in place, however motorists are advised to expect delays.

Motorists are still asked to avoid the area for the time being if possible, and anyone who may be travelling this road is advised to allow extra time for their journey.