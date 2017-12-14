Urgent call for new Government to sort out EQC

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 08:49

"It’s been seven years and almost every day there’s another awful story. When will it stop?"

Ali Jones who has been a vocal critic of EQC over the last several years says the latest story in the media about an elderly woman who may have to sleep in her car because of EQC’s ineptitude, is heartbreaking.

Please view the following the link for more details: https://www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/news/99822368/eqc-bungles-could-force-elderly-christchurch-woman-to-sleep-in-car

"This is one of so many we keep hearing about," she says. "I and others have helped hundreds of sick and elderly, or people just like you and me, who have been put in a position which takes away the control they should have of their lives. Many of those are because of lessons not learned, to be frank."

Jones says people are still waiting for overcap payments, one she knows about has been waiting months and can get no information out of the EQC; some were being told in August as September that they will not have their failed repair claims assessed until next year as EQC is still dealing with older cases. Everyone with a suspected failed repair is being told to get specialist assessments done before EQC will even consider looking at them - that costs thousands of dollars.

"We paid for our assessments and are still waiting for the reimbursement of the $7000. We really need that. EQC still isn’t using case managers - the front gate is the 0800 number and no one can get past that. We constantly deal with different people, they can’t tell you anything (and they actually say that to you); the financial pressure EQC’s ineptitude is putting people under is unacceptable," she says.

The new Labour government has said it will hold an inquiry into EQC and the new minister, Megan Woods has repeatedly said they will resolve issues people are still having to deal with but Jones says she is not seeing the urgency to implement the promises.

"I’m thrilled they moved on Pike River, for example, so quickly but EQC continues to hold people to ransom. People are dying waiting for their lives back. Ivy shouldn’t even be out of her house still, let alone be considering sleeping in her car," she says.

Jones says private insurers also need to be held to account and she believes legislation setting maximum timeframes for claim settlement must be established.

"The Commission of Inquiry is about EQC and that’s a given. The performance and behaviour of private insurers also need to be reviewed but I don’t support a combined commission of inquiry - looking at EQC and private insurers," she says. It’s a big issue and EQC needs to be the focus of the COI, they are the priority, let’s not muddy the waters."

Ali Jones is calling on the government to deal with EQC immediately; to address the problems that the government disaster insurer is causing and lives they continue to seriously impact.

"That would be the best Christmas present ever, for everyone" she says.