Digital NCEA examinations complete for 2017

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 09:19

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) is developing digital NCEA examinations that reflect the way students are learning in and out of the classroom, and preparing them for the future.

This year over 120 schools throughout the country chose to participate in a range of Digital Trial and Pilot examinations that were offered for a selection of Level 1 and Level 2 NCEA subjects.

Approximately 5,100 students from 55 schools were entered into Digital Pilot examinations. These students were able to sit their examinations in a digital medium, instead of the equivalent paper examination. The Digital Pilot examinations were available in English, Media Studies and Classical Studies.

Deputy Chief Executive, Digital Assessment Transformation, Andrea Gray says that NZQA staff have been working closely with the schools involved in the Digital Pilots, and are pleased with the initial findings.

‘The majority of students who started their examinations digitally completed it digitally, while a small number opted for the paper option prior to starting the examination or, in a small proportion of cases, part way through the examination. NZQA marks all material submitted digitally and on paper, considering all evidence presented by the candidate to produce a final result.’

The Pilots followed the Digital Trial of 15 Level 1 subjects in September and October. These Trials did not count towards a student’s NCEA but could provide evidence towards a derived grade should that be necessary. They were also an opportunity for students and schools to experience assessment in a digital format.

‘Our approach of staged, managed, co-creation with schools is working well. The Trials and Pilots enable schools to participate at a pace they are comfortable with, and provide an opportunity for schools to assess their capacity for digital assessment and its relevance to delivering teaching and learning,’ says Ms Gray.

Surveys of the students’ and other participants’ experiences of the 2017 Digital Trials and Pilots will be analysed and this information will inform the development of future digital examinations. A full evaluation of the external user experience and the psychometric analysis of results will be published on the NZQA website next year.

Planning is already underway for the 2018 Digital Trials and Pilots project, as NZQA works towards its goal of having all NCEA examinations available online by 2020.

‘Next year we would like to support schools who have not participated recently in digital examinations to join us, and welcome back those who have already done so. We also intend to underpin this with a robust research and evaluation approach, so that we can better understand how, and how fast, we could move to more than one digital examination session per year in the future,’ says Ms Gray.