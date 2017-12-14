Sculptures enhance Auckland campus

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 09:43

Massey University’s Auckland campus was the recipient of a generous donation in the form of an award-winning artwork this week.

Rotorua-based sculptor Jaimie Pickernell installed his artwork Keep at the northern end of the campus’ East Precinct, behind the Massey Business School building.

The sculpture was donated to the University following the Sculpture in the Gardens exhibition held in Auckland in 2015, where it was awarded the McConnell Family Supreme Award.

A second sculpture by Richard Wedekind, a painter and sculptor whose works are concerned with the presence of mankind in the environment, was also installed this week.

The sculpture, called Tipping Point, was installed between the campus’ Library and the Mathematical Sciences Building.

The Albany Visual Arts Committee, a group comprising University staff who work to build and maintain the campus’ visual arts collection, were grateful for the generous donation.

Committee chair Professor Kerry Chamberlain said, "Both sculptures have been in storage for the last year awaiting installation and we are very pleased to see them finally in place. Having a further two outdoor sculptural artworks has significantly enhanced the Auckland campus".