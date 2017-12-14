Partnership Excellence Awards finalists announced

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 10:13

Attendees at the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Massey University-Wuhan University Joint Teaching Programme, in Wuhan, China, last year

The finalists have been announced for Massey University's annual Partnership Excellence Awards, which recognises organisations that have actively collaborated with the University across a range of areas including research, knowledge exchange, teaching and learning, reaching new audiences and internationalisation.

The finalists in the Domestic Partnership Excellence Award are Health Workforce New Zealand, Palmerston North City Council, Te Runanga Nui o Nga Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Aotearoa, Venture Taranaki and Zespri.

The finalists in the International Partnership Excellence Award are University of New England and Wuhan University.

The awards will be presented on March 21 at Massey's annual Defining Excellence Awards dinner, which this year will be held at Parliament House in Wellington.

The dinner also provides an opportunity for the University to celebrate its leading teachers and researchers and outstanding alumni.

Finalists

Health Workforce New Zealand, Ministry of Health

Te Rau Puawai, MÄori mental health workforce development programme, has been operating as a highly successful partnership between Massey University and the Ministry of Health’s Health Workforce New Zealand since 1999, which provides national leadership and connections with other stakeholders, as well as funding to support the quality of the learning experience. The development programme aims to builds a pipeline of professional, skilled and qualified MÄori mental health staff who contribute to improving MÄori mental health throughout New Zealand. It uses a learning model that incorporates MÄori culture and principles to support student success and research outcomes. Each year 100 MÄori students (including distance students) are inducted into the programme and year-on-year, the degree completion rate is over 95%.

Palmerston North City Council

Massey University and the Palmerston North City Council enjoy a longstanding partnership that spans research, learning and teaching and civic leadership. The council is an integral partner in the resource and environmental planning programme and their involvement includes everything from designing programmes, providing speakers, funding and stakeholder governance. The council is also an active partner in the Fitzherbert Science Centre and the development of FoodHQ. The Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery project is a collaboration between the Massey University Veterinary School and the council, which expands the reach and impact of Massey’s nationally significant Wildbase facility. The relationship is enshrined in an Memorandum of Understand that was renewed in 2016 and covers a wide range of projects that enhance the student experience and take Massey research to wider audiences.

Te Runanga Nui o Nga Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Aotearoa

Te Runanga Nui is the overarching body for the kura kaupapa MÄori system of education. Seven years of partnership with Massey University has resulted in the co-creation of the first ever university-based kaupapa MÄori immersion Initial Teacher Education programmes in New Zealand. Highly influential MÄori educationalists including Dr Cathy Dewes and Tony Waho have fostered the partnership and continue to provide tutoring for block course students. The programme is a partnership at every level with Te Runanga Nui providing tutors and connecting students with kura kaupapa to gain valuable practical experience and support. Te Aho TÄtairangi: Bachelor of Teaching and Learning Kura Kaupapa MÄori had its first cohort graduate in May last year and this year another 11 students completed the degree. This year, New Zealand’s first postgraduate degree was introduced. This partnership helps to nurture the many te reo MÄori teachers who will be needed in the future. Te Runanga Nui has enabled Massey to respond to the needs of the community and work with the community to provide programmes that are truly tailored to the needs of MÄori.

Venture Taranaki

Since Massey University’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Venture Taranaki in 2012, the partnership has enabled Massey to share its knowledge and expertise with companies in the Taranaki region, supported by a Massey business development manager who is based in Venture Taranaki’s office. The partnership has resulted in Massey students or researchers working with 43 companies or organisations in the Taranaki region on average each year, during the past four years. Of these companies, 53 per cent have received some form of support from Massey for innovations and projects. Massey expertise is also contributing to regional and sector initiatives with economic, social and environmental goals for the Taranaki region.

Zespri International Ltd

Zespri International has made significant investments in Massey University research and development during the last decade, particularly in the fields of post-harvest and human health. The partnership between Zespri and Massey has grown in the last few years and is of significant importance given the rapid growth of the horticultural sector in New Zealand.

Zespri funds postgraduate scholarships and postdoctoral fellows, as well as contributing industrial research and learning support to Massey students and research staff. The collaboration between Zespri and Massey has resulted in a wide range of projects that have had a significant impact on academic research, industry innovation and consumer health.

University of New England

In 2011, Massey University and the University of New England signed an agreement to that resulted in Massey delivering the University of New England’s Spanish programme, creating the largest partnership of distance language teaching in Australasia. The partnership has been highly successfully in both academic and financial terms, with 1700 students enrolled. The University of New Engalnd’s leadership in online teaching methodology has made it possible for students to access delivery platforms and study materials specifically designed for distance language teaching, tailored to the Australian cultural context.

Wuhan University

In 2007, Professors Martin Young and Chris Moore, as Heads of Massey University’s School of Economics and Finance, established a four-year "articulation" programme for Wuhan University students, which saw them complete the final two years of their undergraduate degree at Massey University. The programme has proved to be Massey University’s most successful articulation partnership, with more than 400 students to date participating. A number have made the Dean’s List, been awarded Massey scholarships and progressed to postgraduate study including three students currently undertaking PhD study. Last year Massey Business School Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Ted Zorn hosted a major alumni celebration in Wuhan and this year Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas visited Wuhan University, recognising the importance of the strategic partnership.