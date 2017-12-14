All new Equinox awarded 5-star safety rating

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 10:15

The all-new Holden Equinox, the newest entrant in the competitive SUV medium segment, has added to its appeal with the announcement the new model has received 5-star recognition by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), Australasia's leading independent vehicle safety advocate.

ANCAP provides consumers with transparent advice and information on the level of occupant and pedestrian protection provided by different vehicle models in the most common types of crashes, as well as their ability - through technology - to avoid a crash.

To achieve the maximum 5 star ANCAP safety rating, a vehicle must achieve the highest standards in all tests and feature advanced safety assist technologies. The key to Equinox’s impressive safety credentials is its combination of active and passive safety features, designed to prevent accidents and protect occupants during accidents respectively.

"We’re thrilled the appeal of the new model has been further accentuated with a high scoring 5-star safety rating," said Marnie Samphier, General Manager - Marketing.

"This rating provides significant independent third-party endorsement of the safety of the all-new Holden Equinox, which will strengthen its appeal amongst all drivers - especially families.

"This is hugely important all year round, but especially so during Christmas holidays, when there is increased volume of traffic on the road covering bigger distances."

The 5-star rating is applicable to all variants in the range, from the $35,990 LS with 1.5-litre engine through to the 2.0-litre LTZ-V coupled to the smooth-shifting new nine-speed automatic.

Passive and active safety features expected from a vehicle of this class are found throughout, including six airbags, two ISOFIX child seat attachment points, Rear Seat Reminder and Rear Park Assist with Rear Camera.

Models from LS+ and above benefit from advanced HoldenEye Safety Technology (consisting of Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert with Head-Up Warning), as well as Blind spot alert and Rear cross traffic alert.

The HoldenEye is also the enabler of the Driver Seat Alert, a new aid which vibrates either side of the driver’s seat alerting the driver of a potential collision threat. The safety alert seat uses a variety of sensors and cameras to help decide when to activate the warning.

"Equinox also features a very loud audible seatbelt reminder chime, which can only be deactivated by doing up your seatbelt before starting the car," said Ms Samphier.

"Some drivers may find this irritating, but we make no excuse for engineering safety into our vehicles. The easiest way to turn it off is to make belting up a habit as soon as you get into the vehicle.

"If this feature helps to prevent even just one injury-related accident, then it’s done its job and will negate a considerable amount of pain and suffering."

A feature of the new Equinox, and one which has been extended to every new Holden in the range, is 3-years/100,000km free scheduled servicing as well as other Complete Care benefits such as 3-year roadside assistance and 3-year warranty.

"While these don’t factor in the 5-star ANCAP result, they certainly contribute towards enhanced peace of mind motoring for Holden drivers," said Ms Samphier.

"It’s safe to say, now is a great time to get into an all-new Holden Equinox."