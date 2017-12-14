Families ask for privacy to be respected

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 10:40

Statement on behalf of the Barber and McLean families:

The McLean and Barber families are requesting that media give them privacy throughout the court proceedings for Invercargill man Ben McLean.

Our families understand that the media have a duty to report on proceedings and that there is understandably a large degree of public interest in the story.

But for the families involved, and the children of Verity and Ben, this is not just another story.

It is real life and we have to live it on a daily basis.

This has been a very difficult year for us all and as Christmas approaches we are all going to find it a tough time but will get through it together with the support of those around us and community understanding.

We believe that Southlanders are decent, family-oriented people, who would understand our need for privacy and sensitivity, especially for the children.

On behalf of the Barber and McLean families we would like to thank victim support and everybody who has helped in some way and shown us support over this sad and tragic time.