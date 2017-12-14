Person killed in crash near Akaroa

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 13:25

One person has been confirmed dead after a crash on Onuku Road near Akaroa.

Emergency services were notified shortly after 1pm this afternoon that a vehicle had left the road and travelled approximately 10 metres down a bank.

One person was found deceased in the vehicle a short time ago.

No details regarding the person are available at this stage.

Onuku Road is currently closed.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be investigating the cause of the crash.