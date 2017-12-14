Temperatures on the rise again - MetService

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 13:57

This week saw some much-needed rain for most of the country, but hot and dry conditions are expected to dominate the forecast again this weekend. The Kaikoura coast got the most rainfall over Tuesday and Wednesday, with a total of 73mm. Timaru saw 34mm, Christchurch 16mm and Wellington 14mm over this same period.

MetService meteorologist Amanda De Monte said, "As the rain pushes off to the northeast of New Zealand today, warm and dry conditions are settling in over much of the country. MetService is forecasting that these conditions will continue through much of the weekend in most major centres."

The exception is a weak cold front which approaches the lower South Island on Friday morning, bringing rain to Fiordland and southern Westland until Friday evening and reaching northern Westland on Saturday morning.

Warm evenings are expected for the TSB Festival of Light which kicks off this weekend at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth, while temperatures in the mid-twenties are expected for Saturday evening’s Paul McCartney concert at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium.

"Those attending the concert should keep in mind the show’s early start and bring along a hat and sunscreen to combat UV rays, as well as their Beatles paraphernalia and best singing voices," said De Monte.

Early Sunday morning, a second front approaches the country from the west and will bring additional rain to the west coast of the South Island. This stronger front will also bring rain to many parts of the South Island’s east coast from Sunday afternoon, and move up to affect the North Island on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, convective showers are expected over the central North Island; their extent and impact are still uncertain, however, so keep an eye out for updates on the MetService website.

For those eagerly awaiting a Christmas forecast, MetService meteorologists will be assessing the situation closely today and issuing an additional press release tomorrow with a focus on the festive forecast.