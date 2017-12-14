New safe speed camera to help improve safety and prevent road trauma

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 14:00

A new safe speed camera will start operating next week on East Coast Road in Redvale in an effort to lower speeds and reduce deaths and injuries on our roads.

"Road crashes have devastating impacts on families and communities," says Superintendent Steve Greally, National Manager Road Policing.

East Coast Road in Redvale is among 33 locations across the country where new digital cameras are being installed as part of the third phase of the $10m static camera expansion programme, announced in July 2013.

The camera at East Coast Road is one of seven being installed in the Waitemata Police district and is due to start operating next week.

The 33 sites receiving new cameras have all been identified as having a high crash risk based on detailed analysis by independent traffic experts on fatal and injury crashes in the area.

"We know from international experience that safe speed cameras have an impact on slowing people down, and that’s what we want," says Mr Greally.

"This is why we’re placing safe speed cameras at this and other sites, to encourage people to reduce their speed, which in turn helps reduce deaths and injuries on our roads."

Mr Greally says Police isn’t interested in camera fines and does not collect any revenue from them.

"We’re only interested in the impact the cameras have on encouraging people to slow down to safe and appropriate speeds, so they get to their destination safely."

The expansion programme will continue to be backed by other measures, including a highly visible Police presence on high risk routes.

"At this time of year there are even more people on our roads travelling to be with loved ones at Christmas.

So we are asking all drivers to take extra care and be responsible on the roads.

"All road users have a part to play in keeping our roads safe.

We encourage drivers to protect themselves and their families by driving to the conditions and within the speed limit, driving sober and alert, and making sure everyone in the car wears a safety belt.

We want you here for Christmas," Mr Greally says.