Invercargill residents urged to conserve water

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 14:37

The Invercargill City Council is calling on all residents and businesses to be water wise this summer.

Water Manager Alister Murray said while there are no water restrictions currently in place, they could be imposed as soon as this month if the long, hot summer days return. The main influence increasing demand for water is the outside use of water in residential properties. Large reductions in water use can be made if residents limit their use of hoses and sprinklers.

To promote water conservation Council has the below tips for residents:

Water Wise in the Kitchen

WHEN peeling vegetables or washing dishes, don’t leave the water running. Put the plug in the sink and then run the water.

MAKE sure your dishwater is full before you run it, as dishwashers use a considerable amount of water. Also don’t rinse your dishes first, just scrape them and let the dishwasher do the cleaning.

CHECK that all taps in your house are turned off properly.

HAVE a water jug or bottle in you fridge instead of running the tap cold to get a cool drink of water.

DON’T use running water to defrost your food. Allow it to defrost overnight in the refrigerator or use your microwave to defrost food straight from the freezer.

WHEN cooking use a pressure cooker, microwave or steamer to save water. Simmer rather than boil your food and use tight lids to prevent evaporation.

WATER used to boil food can be re-used in soups or casseroles or let it cool down and use to water your garden.

DON’T overdo it with dishwashing detergent when washing dishes by hand to reduce the amount of rinse water required. YOUR plants will love you if you put food scraps in the compost heap instead of down the waste disposal unit. Lots of water gets wasted running a waste disposal unit.

Water Wise in the Garden

WATER your garden late in the evening or early in the morning. You will use less water and there is less risk of harming your plants.

CHECK the weather forecast before you water your garden. Mother Nature may take care of your garden watering needs for you.

USE a trigger hose to water the garden, not a sprinkler. That way you can control where and how much water is used.

ONLY water plants that need water and aim for the roots, not the leaves.

DON’T give plants more water than they need - plants need moisture not saturation.

IF you have to wash your car, wash it on the lawn and your lawn gets watered as well. Also use a bucket and brush to wash the car and only use the hose for rinsing.

USE compost on your garden. This will trap moisture in your garden while providing essential nutrients and, as an added bonus; it will prevent weeds from growing.

AVOID watering the garden when it’s windy, as a large portion of the water will evaporate or go where you don’t need it.

COLLECT rain water and use it to water your garden.

USE recycled water (also known as grey water) that you have collected in your home to water your garden.

AIM the hose at the plants and don’t water paths or driveways.

DON’T cut the lawns too short. Lawns with more grass blades will hold water and require less irrigation.

USE a broom to sweep a pathway rather than hosing it down with water.

PLANT drought-resistant species in your garden like natives which require less water than the more exotic plants.

Water Wise in the Bathroom

USUALLY a shower uses less water than a bath. However, some showers use 25 litres per minute or more; in this case a partly full tub may be a better option especially if you have a long shower. Ultimately a quick four-minute shower is the best option.

WHILE you are waiting for the shower to run hot get a bucket and collect the cold water. This water can then be used for other tasks like watering plants and rinsing dishes.

DON’T leave the water running especially when you are brushing your teeth or shaving. You can also put the plug in the sink while you are washing your hands, and turn the shower off while you are shampooing your hair.

WHY not talk to your plumber about lowering you water pressure? The higher your water pressure, the faster you will waste water.

DON’T use the toilet for disposing of things it was not meant for, like flushing cigarette butts, tissues or anything else that could go in the rubbish bin.

CHECK your toilet for any leaks. Get your plumber to fix corroding or bent fixtures or invest in a new, more efficient toilet.

A HANDY trick to reduce the amount of water per flush in the toilet is to put a small plastic bottle filled with water in the cistern and make sure it doesn’t interfere with the flush mechanism. Do not put a brick in the cistern; it may damage the cistern or the plumbing.

DON’T run the shower until you are ready and waiting in the bathroom to get in. Also, turn the shower off if you need to get out half way through and turn back on when you are back in the shower.

Water Wise in the Laundry

WAIT until you have a full load before running the washing machine.

SELECT the correct water level setting on your washing machine to match the size of your load.

CHECK what you are putting out to be washed. Ask yourself is it really dirty? A sweatshirt that you put on later in the day when it got colder could go back in the drawer and be worn another day before it needs to be washed. PUT the plug in the sink and then run the water when you are hand washing garments. The rinse water could be re-used later on your garden.

Leaky Taps and Pipes

IF you have a leaking pipe, call your plumber and get it repaired.

FIX that dripping tap. The most common cause of a leaky tap is a worn washer. If you are not sure about how to replace a tap washer give your plumber a call.

AS soon as you have detected a burst pipe, shut the water off immediately. Your toby value should be located near your front boundary, under a small round or square metal cover (about 10 cm diameter). In some areas the toby will be under a rectangular plastic cover. If you need help to locate your toby, please contact the Invercargill City Council on 211 1777.

If you notice a leak, burst pipe or a water problem in your street please contact the Invercargill City Council 211 1777 or email service@icc.govt.nz