Tania Kerr announced as the new deputy mayor for Hastings

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 14:53

The new Hastings deputy mayor has been announced by Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst this morning.

Councillor Tania Kerr will take up the position from today. [December 14, 2017]. The Mohaka ward councillor is also a Council representative on Hastings’ Rural Community Board.

Mrs Hazlehurst said the appointment of Mrs Kerr would give Council a leadership team with an excellent balance of backgrounds, skills and expertise. "She is a hard-working, experienced, respected councillor and community leader.

"As a representative of our rural community, Mrs Kerr’s appointment strongly signals the importance and value our primary industry plays in our district’s economy.

"Hastings District Council’s coat of arms reads Urbis et Ruris Concordia - Urban and Rural Together. Our partnership gives us a mix of strengths and interests which complement each other and reflect our respective areas - urban and rural.

"Coming from a finance background, Tania has been the Chair of Council’s Finance and Monitoring Committee for the past seven years. She is an experienced member of the Risk and Audit subcommittee and she has a strong understanding of our Council’s management, policy and strategy.

"Tania holds a number of regional appointments and has knowledge and experience across a wide range of regional organisations, committees and initiatives, including the Hawke’s Bay Regional Transport Committee, Hawke’s Bay Sports Council, the Joint Coastal Hazards Committee, the Joint Alcohol Strategy, and as the chair of the Joint Waste Management Subcommittee."

Mrs Hazlehurst said councillors had welcomed Mrs Kerr’s appointment.

At this morning’s Council meeting Mrs Hazlehurst thanked Councillor Simon Nixon for his support over the past six months as Acting Deputy Mayor.

Mrs Kerr, who had served as a councillor for almost 10 years, said she was delighted to be asked to fill the position.

"Between us we have a mix of visionary, passionate and analytical skills. I’m very pleased to be a part of leading this exciting new Council as we bring all of councillors’ strengths together to take us forward into the new year."