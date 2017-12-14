New water reservoir for Foxton

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 15:34

A small reservoir will be built near Foxton’s iconic water tower to increase drinking-water storage for the area and increase community resilience in a Civil Defence emergency or major fire.

A Public Works Act consent has been granted by the Department of Conservation to set aside part of the Foxton Recreational Reserve to construct the water reservoir.

Horowhenua District Council Projects Manager Gerry O’Neill said this section of the reserve is generally not well-used for recreational purposes and is close to existing infrastructure, keeping the water treatment infrastructure in one area. In addition, the site is less visible than other sites considered for the reservoir.

Mr O’Neill said the 500 cubic-metre tank, measuring 10.8m diameter and 5.8m high, has been delivered to Foxton ready for construction and that preliminary designs for the pipework have been prepared and worked through with the site operators.

The tank will be fenced and surrounded by screen planting.

Mr O’Neill described the reservoir as an investment for Foxton’s future.

"We need to ensure that the communities in townships like Foxton continue to have access to clean drinking water. This new reservoir will help increase the resilience of supply for the community in an earthquake or other event that prevents the water treatment plant from producing water."

Increasing Foxton’s drinking-water storage capacity would also help when the Foxton supply is needed to supplement the Foxton Beach water supply during peak summer periods, he said.

Mr O’Neill said the new reservoir is on track to be completed by April 2018.