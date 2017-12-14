Continued appeal for sightings of Nigel Peterson

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 15:35

Rotorua Police are still appealing for sightings of missing man Nigel Peterson, who has not been seen since Friday 17 November.

The last sighting of Nigel was at around 3pm that day, on Old Taupo Road.

Nigel’s family remains optimistic and hopeful of finding Nigel and Police want to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen Nigel since 17 November.

We’d like to thank everyone who has contacted Police to date - we are following up all credible information received.

If you can help, please call Rotorua Police on 07 349 9139 and quote file number 171117/2007.