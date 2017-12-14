Horizons seeks feedback on Draft Review of Regional Land Transport Plan

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 15:00

Horizons Regional Council is seeking feedback from the Region’s communities on the Draft Review of the Regional Land Transport Plan 2015-25.

This is following a refocus in strategic priorities for the Region’s land transport needs looking forward to 2025.

Horizons transport manager Phil Hindrup says the public can have their say from 15 December to 31 January 2018.

"We’re after feedback on whether communities agree if Council have captured the transport and roading issues facing the Region, whether the priorities are reflective of what the Region needs to focus its investments on, and whether the priorities have been ranked appropriately," he says.

"Under the Land Transport Management Act we are required to review the Plan every three years, however this review also provided the opportunity to tie priorities into two existing work streams."

"These include the Accelerate25 Manawatu-Whanganui Economic Action Plan which outlines the strategy for unlocking economic growth in the Region. The other is Accessing Central New Zealand, which leads on from Accelerate25 by focusing on a number of connected strategic projects to plan and implement a cohesive, resilient and connected transport network to, from and within the Region."

Mr Hindrup says some of the key priorities in the proposed plan will be of high interest to communities.

"This includes planning, design and construction of the Manawatu Gorge alternative; construction of the Otaki to north of Levin section of the Wellington North Corridor expressway; and a range of projects associated with the Accessing Central New Zealand programme designed to improved connectivity, safety and cater for population growth.

"For this reason we recommend people take a look and let us know what they think."

The new strategic priorities have been ranked from one to five in order of importance as follows:

1. Effective and efficient road maintenance and delivery.

2. Improve connectivity, resilience and the safety of strategic routes to and from key destinations linking north-south and east-west while factoring in demographic changes and impacts on land use.

3. An appropriate network of tourism routes.

4. An integrated walking and cycling network.

5. Effective, accessible and affordable multi-modal transport networks.

The full Draft Review of the Regional Land Transport Plan is available to read online at www.horizons.govt.nz.

Submissions can be made online, via email or through Facebook.

- www.horizons.govt.nz/publications-feedback/current-consultation

- transport@horizons.govt.nz

- www.facebook.com/HorizonsRC