Record total for Northland Rescue Helicopter appeal

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 15:35

The generosity of Northlanders is being acknowledged following a record fundraising total for the Northland Rescue Helicopter annual appeal.

More than $307k was received in public donations in little over two months, taking the total in public donations since 2011 to well over $2.1 million.

Paul Ahlers, Chair of the Northland Emergency Services Trust, says the amount raised is truly amazing.

"It once again proves that locals value their Northland Rescue Helicopter service. This level of financial support helps us to maintain a 24/7 world class service covering all of Northland.

"I just want to acknowledge the huge effort put in by our sponsors, supporters and volunteers in helping to raise the profile of the rescue helicopter during the appeal. There were a lot of people involved in making the appeal such a success and the enthusiasm and energy that everyone brought to the appeal this year was critical.

"A lot of people you meet during the appeal have a story or some close connection to the rescue helicopter. And it’s this sense of close connection which reminds you how important this service really is.

"Finally, our most heartfelt thanks to the Northland communities from North Cape to the Kaipara who dug into their pockets to support their helicopter. It is often the more remote communities in our region who best understand the value of the helicopter service, and it is particularly heart-warming to see the level of support in these communities.

Northpower Chief Executive Andrew McLeod says the service is a critically important cause for the local community.

"We are a huge advocate for the Northland Rescue Chopper and while we are a major sponsor we also try and get involved at a grassroots level because we recognise the importance of helping make a difference beyond our long-standing sponsorship."

Top Energy Chief Executive Russell Shaw says the willingness of Northlanders to continue supporting their life-saving air ambulance service constantly amazes him.

"This service is world class and it is so often the difference between life and death - hundreds of times a year. Any one of us could need the help of one of our Northland rescue Choppers someday so it is a cause worthy of our ongoing support."