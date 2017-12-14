Getting ready for Whangaparaoa Rd change - Auckland Transport

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 15:13

The installation of dynamic lane controls on Whangaparaoa Rd on the Hibiscus Coast will be completed before the holidays but the road will continue to operate with a traffic lane in each direction and a flush median, until the start of the trial at 4.00pm on Wednesday, 24 January 2018.

Randhir Karma, Group Manager Network Management and Safety at Auckland Transport says "We expect dynamic lane controls to particularly benefit road users during the afternoon peak. The LED lights and gantry lights will be switched on before Christmas so that everyone can get the look and feel of the new road markings ahead of the trial in January."

The Dynamic Lane concept, similar to tidal flow lanes, uses the existing road network more efficiently for the movement of people and vehicles. It is an innovative travel solution which makes use of Traffic Control Devices and an adaptive LED light system instead of traditional painted on road-markings.

LED lights show road markings that can change configuration quickly and safely, creating an extra lane during peak hour traffic. Traffic control gantries will clearly display which lanes motorist are to use.

Dynamic lanes will only operate during the afternoon peak (4.00-6.00pm) for the first three months of the trial, Auckland Transport will then look at extending the trial to the morning peak (6.30-9.00am) from 18 April 2018.

If no significant issues are identified dynamic lanes will continue to operate during the morning peak for the remainder of the year long trial.

Mr Karma says after feedback from the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board and the local community, left turns from the kerb side west bound lane to Silverdale at the Hibiscus Coast Highway intersection will be allowed as part of the morning peak trial. This will effectively create two left turn lanes onto the highway and help to ease the movement of traffic.

"The dynamic lanes on Whangaparaoa Road will be closely monitored during the trial and adaptive changes, such as to the phasing of signals at either intersection or the times when dynamic lanes are active, can and will be made if needed."

Though physical installation of the system will be completed prior to Christmas, some system testing will occur throughout the holiday season until the start of the trial.

For more information including a video visit https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/whangaparaoa-road-dynamic-lane-control-trial/