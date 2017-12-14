Lower Hutt Mayor welcomes progress on Petone to Grenada Link Road

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 15:25

Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace is welcoming today’s Government announcement to progress the Petone to Grenada Link Road, citing increased congestion across the network and the strategic importance of efficient roads for resilience and economic growth.

"It’s great that the Government is showing its support for the region’s roading.

"The Petone to Grenada Link Road will have benefits for the whole Wellington region. It will provide faster and more reliable journeys between the Hutt Valley and Porirua, facilitate economic growth and improve resilience in the event of a natural disaster.

"The benefits, especially in terms of resilience, are well-documented. I’m looking forward to working with the NZ Transport Agency and the Minister of Transport as the project progresses."

Mayor Wallace adds that several accidents this year have highlighted how necessary the new road is.

"One accident on State Highway 2 near Petone caused gridlock for more than two hours. Had the Petone to Grenada Link Road been there, it would have reduced pressure on surrounding roads and enabled people to get to their destinations much more easily."

Mayor Wallace is also calling on the Government to signal its support for the Cross Valley Link Road to provide an east-west connection across the Hutt Valley.

"The Seaview/Gracefield area is the region’s largest commercial/industrial area and efficient transport links are essential to encourage business growth. High levels of congestion on the Esplanade are stifling that potential. Growth, which is occurring in Lower Hutt generally, and the Petone area in particular, is likely to exacerbate this congestion issue."

The Esplanade is critical to the region’s bulk fuel and bulk water supplies, but is high-risk, being susceptible to earthquake, tsunami and liquefaction.

"The Government needs to consider this issue urgently. The safety of Hutt residents and the economic and social resilience of the region would be greatly enhanced by the development of an alternative east west connection across the Hutt Valley."