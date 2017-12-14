Grey Base overbridge to close 8 - 18 January

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 15:56

The overbridge connecting the main street of Greymouth with the Grey Base Hospital will be closed for 10 days from Monday 8 to Thursday 18 January so pipework can be laid.

The closure is necessary to connect pipes between the new Grey health facilities site and the new boilerhouse site.

The project team is keen that the work be undertaken during this quiet period when many people are away. While the work is weather-dependent, contractors are confident it will be completed in 10 days.

"The closure of the road and pedestrian access will be an inconvenience for people, and we apologise for that," Director Facilities Development Mark Newsome says.

To access the hospital campus, people will need to use one of two Waterwalk Rd entrances. There is a new entrance between the building site and Mitre 10. That 10km/hour road will take patients and visitors to car parking outside the North-Eastern side of the current facility.

Access to the emergency department, main entrance and stores/supplies, plus further general car parking around the remainder of the site will be from the Waterwalk Rd entrance across the road from the helicopter, search and rescue and St John bases. The speed restriction for this side of the hospital campus is 20km/hour.

"We appreciate people’s patience with these changes. The entrances will be well sign-posted with detour signage all along the road between the New World and the railway line."

Mr Newsome has asked DHB staff not to park in the north-eastern side of the hospital campus, or outside the corporate offices, during this time.