Funding supports promising Selwyn students

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 16:07

Six year 13 students from Selwyn have received a tertiary scholarship from Selwyn District Council to help fund their future studies.

Lucy Turner and Lincoln Roper from Lincoln High School, Ella McClure and Jack Dudley from Ellesmere College and Abigail Cider and Rachael Phillipson from Darfield High School were all awarded the 2017 Selwyn District Council Tertiary Scholarship Award.

Lucy Turner says she was overwhelmed to be announced as a recipient for the scholarship.

"I was so honoured to be rewarded for my contribution and hard work over my time at Lincoln High School," she said.

Lucy will be entering tertiary education at the University of Canterbury, studying a Bachelor of Sport. She looks to one day to be involved in High Performance sport influencing others, as well as becoming a top athlete herself. Lincoln will be entering tertiary education at Lincoln University, studying a Bachelor of Commerce (Global Business), with hopes to study a Master of Business (Global Management and Marketing). He aims to become involved in the banking sector or owning his own business.

Lincoln says he is looking forward to beginning study.

"The money from this scholarship will be beneficial as I enter my studies next year, although this is only a part of what I have received. On top of this I have gained an opportunity to network with influential individuals and likeminded people to enable me to continue my ambitions," he said.

The money from the scholarship will mainly go towards course fees, stationery, hall fees and other smaller necessities for the students.