Collaborative Evidence Based Policing Centre opens

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 16:09

New Zealand Police, the University of Waikato, and the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) have officially opened their joint Centre, alongside Police’s strategic partner, Vodafone New Zealand.

Staff from Police, the University of Waikato, and ESR will use the Centre to collaborate on research projects, designed to improve frontline capabilities.

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, says the university is pleased to use its specialist knowledge to make a difference in preventing crime and victimisation.

"Through its Institute for Security and Crime Science the University of Waikato is providing national leadership in the analysis of data relating to criminal behaviour and the use of modern analytical techniques to detect, predict and prevent crime. Our new partnership will allow us to support New Zealand Police with a wide range of research provided by academic experts in computer science, data analysis, strategic studies and psychology, while at the same time ensuring that our research is making a real and practical difference to frontline policing and helping to create safer communities."

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says the launch of the Centre marks an opportunity for Police to make operational decisions based on the best possible research, data, and knowledge of "what works".

"Our people are and will always be our greatest asset. But we want to make sure that when they’re making decisions, they’re basing them on the most up-to-date information, the latest research and the best crime science. The establishment of the Evidence Based Policing Centre gives us the opportunity to partner with others to provide the best evidence, analytics, and practise design to assist with that."

ESR Chief Executive, Keith McLea, says ESR is looking forward to contributing to Police’s work to help keep New Zealanders safe.

"Evidence based policing ensures Police strategies, operations and tactics are based on the best possible evidence. ESR scientists will use their expertise and skills to manipulate and study demographics to provide a deeper understanding of crime."

The agreement between the parties will be for five years.