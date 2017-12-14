30kg of methamphetamine seized in drug operation

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 16:40

Six people have been arrested and an estimated 30kg of methamphetamine has been seized following a second wave of terminations in relation to Operation Sweden.

Those arrested yesterday were in Manukau, Lower Hutt and Masterton. These arrests follow the arrest of 11 people last week in Masterton on drugs charges as part of the same operation.

"Police are committed to protecting the community from the harm of illegal drugs and the arrests over the last week will go a long way to disrupting the supply chain for methamphetamine in the Wairarapa and the wider Wellington region," said Detective Senor Sergeant Tim Leitch of the Wellington Drugs and Organised Crime Unit.

Five men and one woman were arrested yesterday with two facing charges in relation to the possession of methamphetamine and the other four facing conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine charges.

"Methamphetamine is a destructive drug that has no place in our communities. While this drug is destroying the lives of users it is also harming the friends, family and community surrounding each user," said Detective Senior Sergeant Leitch.

Operation Sweden has been a collaborative effort from Police staff across Wairarapa, Wellington and Counties Manukau. In addition to the arrests and seizure of methamphetamine a significant sum of cash has also been recovered.

Those arrested yesterday have appeared in court today with four remanded in custody and two released on bail.