Witnesses sought for fatal collision in Dunedin

Dunedin Police are seeking witnesses to a crash at the intersection of Dundas and Great King Streets, Dunedin, at around 6pm on Tuesday 12th of December.
77-year-old pedestrian Judith Mary Egerton, of Dunedin was killed when a car collided with her.
The Dunedin Enquiry Section is investigating and would like any witnesses to come forward by contacting the Dunedin Central Police Station on (03) 471 4800 and asking for Sgt Sheldon Kindley.
