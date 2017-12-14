Serious crash in Thames Coromandel, diversions in place

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 18:10

Police are responding to a crash involving a van and a motorbike near the intersection of SH25 and Hikauai Settlement Road.

The crash occurred at about 5.30pm this evening.

Reports are that two people have sustained serious injuries.

Diversions are in place at SH25 and 25a and motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.