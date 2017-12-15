Thousands raised for struggling parents

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 04:47

Parents struggling with back to school costs have been given a boost of more than $60,000 by generous Warehouse Stationery customers.

This is the ninth year Warehouse Stationery has partnered with The Salvation Army to help families in dire material need by inviting customers at its 69 stores to add a donation to their purchase during three weeks in November and December to support the back-to-school appeal.

Warehouse Stationery customers donated $63,875 that will be converted into gift cards that The Salvation Army distributes to client families to help pay for school supplies.

This year, that will include support for families to cover the costs of ‘bring your own device’ requirements from schools through a combination of vouchers and no-interest loans to help families finance their learning device in a way that is affordable and sustainable.

The Salvation Army’s head of welfare services, Major Pam Waugh, says the vouchers are a hugely valuable support, easing the pressure on families facing the costs of uniforms, fees and stationery, especially so soon after the expenses of Christmas and holidays.

"It gives enormous relief for parents and it enables some of our most vulnerable young children. Not having the right stationery or uniform can hold up learning and can also be embarrassing and leave children socially isolated. Having the right gear for school is very important in giving them the best opportunity to start the year confident and fully equipped to learn along with their peers and classmates."

For the second year running Henderson was the most generous community in the country, leading the way with the most donations just ahead of Warehouse Stationery customers in Hastings and Timaru.

Warehouse Stationery Chief Executive Officer Pejman Okhovat says the appeal is one of a number of community programmes Warehouse Stationery supports to help families and young people in need.

"We are delighted by the success of this latest campaign which confirms the generosity of New Zealanders to help others less fortunate than themselves," he says.