Medical Council of NZ appoints new CEO

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 08:40

The Medical Council has appointed Mrs Joan Simeon as the Chief Executive of the Medical Council of New Zealand, replacing Mr Philip Pigou who recently left the position after 12 years as CEO. Mrs Simeon is the current Strategic Programme Manager at the Medical Council. Prior to her role in Strategy, she held a senior role in the Registration area of Council. In being appointed as the Chief Executive, Mrs Simeon will lead the organisation in further developing key strategic directions and in performing the important day to day functions of Council necessary to maintain public health and safety.

In making this appointment, Council notes that Mrs Simeon has an extensive knowledge of the role and functions of Council and the wider health sector. She has established and maintained extensive and successful stakeholder networks that are of vital importance to Council’s work, and she has demonstrated a vision for the challenges in the coming years that will aid Council in being a most effective regulator.

Mrs Simeon will formally assume the role on Monday 18th December.

Andrew Connolly

Chair, MCNZ