Name release of deceased in fatal crash on the West Coast

Police are now in a position to release the name of the person who died following a crash on SH 6, Ruatapu Road on Monday 11 December.
He was Kai Yuan Seow, of Singapore.
Police’s thoughts are with Mr Seow’s family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
