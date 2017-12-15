Temporary accommodation village announced for Kaikoura

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 09:34

KaikÅura residents with quake damaged homes have another temporary accommodation option, with Associate Minister of Housing and Urban Development Jenny Salesa announcing a seven unit housing recovery temporary accommodation village for the town.

"Since the 14 November 2016 earthquake, over 400 requests have been made to the Temporary Accommodation Service by households who need help finding somewhere to stay while their homes are repaired or rebuilt. 269 of these requests are from KaikÅura District," said Ms Salesa.

"Finding rental accommodation in the area has been difficult given the number of properties damaged in the quake, the severity of damage, and the additional pressures housing recovery workers has created for the town.

"The KaikÅura Temporary Accommodation Village will be established on Beach Road and comprise seven self-contained, two-bedroom units providing households warm, safe, and affordable temporary accommodation while their home is repaired. The village is expected to be operational in March 2018," said Ms Salesa.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment’s Temporary Accommodation Service will fund the infrastructure, provide the units, and oversee landlord, tenancy and property management operations. KaikÅura District Council will provide land at Beach Road and is waiving the development’s consenting fees.

KaikÅura District Mayor Winston Gray welcomes the village: "This village is an important part of recovery for KaikÅura. Housing is currently very tight and we're pleased to be working with MBIE to support the village. It will provide welcome relief for some of our households needing somewhere to live while their home is repaired and we look forward to seeing it built."

In addition to the KaikÅura village, the Temporary Accommodation Service’s response to the 2016 KaikÅura earthquake has included partnering with the Hurunui District Council to establish a housing recovery temporary accommodation village in Waiau, and selling 16 two-bedroom houses from Rawhiti Domain at residual value to affected rural households.

Households affected by the KaikÅura earthquake who wish to register for temporary accommodation should call the Temporary Accommodation Service on 0508 754 163 or visit www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz