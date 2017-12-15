Waitemata DHB Chair Lester Levy announces resignation

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 09:53

Waitemata DHB CEO Dr Dale Bramley has today paid tribute to the extraordinary contribution of Dr Lester Levy upon the announcement he is resigning as the DHB’s Chair just ahead of the maximum period of service allowed by law.

"In the almost-nine years that Dr Levy has been Chair of Waitemata DHB, he has overseen significant developments across our governance, our staffing, our services and our facilities," Dr Bramley said.

"His accomplishments include the appointment of around 1000 additional staff, the opening of a 24-

hour ED at Waitakere Hospital, the redevelopment of our EDs at Waitakere and North Shore, an expanded children’s wing at Waitakere Hospital, the commissioning of our Elective Surgery Centre, our new mental health units He Puna Waiora and at Mason Clinic, plus the Lakeview Cardiology Centre and Whenua Pupuke Clinical Skills Centre.

"Dr Levy’s passion, drive and will to make things happen have been integral to each of these new facilities that have lifted the volume and quality of healthcare provided to the Waitemata community.

"At the same time as a range of new facilities have come on line, the performance of the DHB has improved significantly to the point where it is often a national leader in terms of health outcomes and experience of care, plus Health Target and financial performance.

"Waitemata DHB owes Dr Levy a debt of gratitude. We thank him for his tireless service and wish him all the very best for the future."