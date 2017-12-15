Moana Jackson receives honorary doctorate

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 10:02

NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. wishes to congratulate internationally acclaimed, and one of MÄoridom’s most important legal scholars, Moana Jackson of NgÄti Kahungunu and Rongomaiwahine descent who will today receive an honorary doctorate from Victoria University.

Moana Jackson is a member of the NgÄti Kahungunu Taumata, an auspicious group of leaders who provide expertise leadership to the NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporation.

The doctorate in law acknowledges the outstanding contribution Moana has to legal scholarships around Te Tiriti o Waitangi and to debates about how MÄori are discriminated by the justice system and their place in New Zealand society.

Victoria University Chancellor Sir Neville Jordan says, "As well as leading debates about the Treaty of Waitangi and the treatment of MÄori by the criminal justice system, Mr Jackson is considered one of the world's foremost experts on indigenous peoples' rights."

Moana graduated with a Bachelor of Law from Victoria University in 1969 and from that moment onwards he has accomplished many things in the justice sector pertaining to the betterment of MÄori. From co-founding NgÄ

KaiwhakamÄrama I ngÄ Ture (the MÄori legal service) and later Te Hau Tikanga (the MÄori law commission) to investigation the justice system and its bias against MÄori which led to the seminal report He Whaipaanga Hou.

NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. chairperson Ngahiwi Tomoana commented: "This is a huge acknowledgment for one of our finest leaders, Moana

Jackson who epitomizes tinorangatiratanga, and one of the staunchest advocates of Te Tiriti o Waitangi".

Moana has spent decades fighting for indigenous rights and has influenced generations of policymakers and jurists alike. He also convenes the Independent Constitutional Transformation Working Group.

TÄnÄ koe, Dr. Moana Jackson, e whakahÅnoretia nei e Te Whare

WÄnanga o WikitÅria. Kua rangatira i a koe Å iwi, Å waka, Å karangatanga huhua. Ka heke te rae ki a koe, Moana. TÅ« mai rÄ, Kahungunu! TÅ« mai rÄ, Rongomaiwahine!