One way traffic ahead on Ruakura Road, east of Hamilton

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 10:44

A section of Ruakura Road will be reduced to one-way traffic for approximately three months from early January 2018.

Ruakura Road is to reconstructed between SH26 Morrinsville Road and the Vaile Road/Davison Road intersection as part of the Hamilton Section of the Waikato Expressway.

A single lane for traffic travelling from Morrinsville Road to Vaile Road/Davison Road will be provided during the works. Motorists travelling in the opposite direction will detour via Holland Road and SH1b back to Morrinsville Road. The detour will add up to two minutes to journey times. Access to the LIC and DairyNZ offices will be maintained at all times.

The rebuilt section of Ruakura Road will include right turn bays into Vaile Road and Davison Road and a footpath.

A new roundabout will also be built at the Ruakura Road/Morrinsville Road intersection to improve safety.

When the Hamilton Section of the expressway opens in 2020, it will reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, reduce travel times and boost economic growth.

Caption: A new aerial photo showing the Ruakura Road/SH26 Morrinsville Road intersection in foreground, and the relevant section of Ruakura Road disappearing into background and connecting with the Waikato Expressway Hamilton Section works.