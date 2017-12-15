Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward by-election noms close next Friday

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 11:26

Nominations close next Friday for the Far North District Council Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward by-election.

As of today [Friday 15 December], two nominations have been received by the Council.

Candidates wishing to stand have until 12 noon next Friday (22 December) to lodge their nomination papers.

To be eligible, a candidate must be enrolled as a Parliamentary elector and be a New Zealand citizen.

Nomination papers are available from:

Candidates are advised to submit nomination papers well before the 12 noon deadline. By leaving nominations until the last day, candidates risk missing the noon deadline if extra details are required.

Voting papers will be mailed to Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Ward electors from Friday 26 January 2018, for return by 12 noon on Saturday 17 February 2018. Preliminary results will be available that afternoon.