One dead in Tangimoana crash

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 11:10

One person has died in a two-car crash in Manawatu this morning.

Emergency services were notified at 7:57am that a car had gone off the road on Tangimoana Road, near Taylor Road.

One occupant of the car died at the scene. Two other people were taken to hospital, one with serious and one with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.