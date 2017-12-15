'Report any suspicious activity' over the festive season

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 12:51

With the festive season now upon us, Southern Police are asking the public to be extra vigilant about home security and reporting any suspicious activity they see.

With many people heading away for the Christmas and summer holiday period, thieves are likely to take advantage of homes being empty over the next few months.

"Our staff are committed to working with our community to prevent these types of crimes and victimisations occurring, and holding those responsible to account," Detective Sergeant Regan Boucher said.

"It only takes one phone call and we encourage the public to help by sharing any information they might have, no matter how trivial it may seem, as it may help Police prevent a crime from taking place."

"Any information can be reported either to Police directly, or Crimestoppers anonymously.

If the opportunity presents, and it’s safe, take a video or photo on a smart phone can also be helpful to Police."

Anyone who does witness anyone acting suspiciously is advised not to approach them, and record any relevant details including identifiable clothing and registration numbers to pass on to Police.

Signs members of the public should look out for include:

- People repeatedly visiting specific locations at unusual times during the day and night.

- Strange vehicles parked in rural or residential areas.

- Offer of a cheap item either in person or through social media or the internet.

We also advise homeowners to follow this advice if they are heading away:

- Always lock up, as burglars usually enter through unlocked doors and windows or they take advantage of weak locks.

- Install good quality locks - and use them!

- Lock away tools and ladders, because burglars could use them to break in.

- Lock garden sheds and your garage, if you can.

- If you have them, ensure sensor security lights are working.

They are an excellent security device because they light up automatically if somebody moves nearby.

- Advise a neighbour or someone else to keep an eye on your home, business or property.

- Arrange for someone to collect your mail.

- Turn the telephone ringer sound down

- Ask your neighbours to report any suspicious activity to Police.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity or any burglaries should contact their local Police Station, or Crimestoppers anonymously on either 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.