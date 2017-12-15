Mayor rejoices in health warning being lifted

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 14:15

"Bring on summer." That’s the message from TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas following the lifting of health warnings at six sites of Lake TaupÅ today.

The health warnings were issued last Thursday following the detection of a potentially toxic algal species at Five Mile Bay, TaupÅ lakefront, Acacia Bay, Whakaipo Bay, Kinloch Beach and Hallets Bay. They were lifted today following the results of water sampling testing and visual observations.

People are still being encouraged to "look before they leap" and check for algae before entering the water, but normal recreational activity at the six sites can resume.

Mr Trewavas said today’s news could not be better. "We know this has taken its toll on our communities, tourism operators, and accommodation providers over the past week and it was certainly a stark reminder that we can’t fight nature," he said.

"However, now the warnings are lifted we are back open for business and all I can say is bring it on - and just in time for Christmas. We couldn’t have asked for a better present."

Mr Trewavas said Tuwharetoa Maori Trust Board, TaupÅ District Council, Waikato Regional Council and Toi Te Ora had put in a lot of hours and manpower over the past week monitoring, testing and getting information out to the communities.

"It was a multi-agency response and I thank everyone involved for their efforts."

Monitoring will continue at several different locations around the lake over the summer months as a precautionary measure.