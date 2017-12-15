Landmarks Whenua Tohunga showcasing Otago's history and heritage

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 14:18

Twelve hugely significant Otago sites are now included in the Landmarks Whenua Tohunga programme, Paul James Chief Executive ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage said today.

"Landmarks Whenua Tohunga is an exciting venture telling Aotearoa New Zealand’s defining stories and bringing our country’s history alive," Paul James said.

"Located in some of the most beautiful landscapes in New Zealand, these places and the stories they tell will inspire New Zealanders and visitors to our country.

"Landmarks got underway last summer with a successful pilot in Northland, and Otago is the first region to be added as the programme rolls out across the country.

"Arrowtown and Arrowtown’s Chinese Settlement, TSS Earnslaw, Kawarau Gorge Suspension Bridge, Hayes Engineering Works, Otago Central Rail Trail, Dunedin Railway Station, Historic Oamaru, Larnach Castle, Olveston, Totara Estate, Bannockburn Sluicings and the Taieri Gorge Railway are the 12 Otago sites.

"Nominated by councils and community organisations throughout the region all the sites were chosen because of their significance to the nation, the stories they tell and the experience they offer to New Zealanders and overseas visitors.

"Combining culture and heritage with stunning landscapes provides a greater visitor experience; from cycle trails to historic homes and railways to gold sluicings and steamboats. TSS Earnslaw is already a must-do experience in Queenstown.

"Congratulations to everyone involved - from property owners and guardians, to supporters and those who nominated the initial 12 sites. And thanks to Te Runanga o NgÄi Tahu for their contribution to these and further sites which will be added to the programme in 2018," Paul James said.

Landmarks Whenua Tohunga is a joint initiative of ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga. MP for Dunedin North Minister David Clark launched Otago Landmarks at Olveston House today.

For more information go to: www.Landmarks.nz