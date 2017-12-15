Man in trouble on Lake Wanaka

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 14:30

Police were advised just after midday that a man was in trouble in the water on Lake Wanaka just off Stevensons Island.

Local vessels plus Coastguard commenced a search, and a helicopter with paramedics on board is also assisting.

Police are co-ordinating the search, which also involved LandSAR volunteers.

The search is for the man is ongoing.