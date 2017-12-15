Man in trouble on Lake Wanaka

|
Police were advised just after midday that a man was in trouble in the water on Lake Wanaka just off Stevensons Island.
Local vessels plus Coastguard commenced a search, and a helicopter with paramedics on board is also assisting.
Police are co-ordinating the search, which also involved LandSAR volunteers.
The search is for the man is ongoing.
