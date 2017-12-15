Crash incidents slow traffic on Southern motorway

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 14:59

The Transport Agency is warning motorists of delays on the southern motorway in both directions ahead of the afternoon peak period after two separate incidents.

There is a multiple vehicle crash affecting north-bound traffic before the Takanini off ramp and traffic is down to one lane. Emergency services are helping vehicles get past on the road shoulder, but traffic is already backed up to Drury.

There has also been a crash affecting south-bound traffic at the Hill Road off-ramp. The crash has been cleared but traffic is backed up to Highbrook and is building.

The Transport Agency is expecting heavy traffic and delays as the afternoon peak period builds. It thanks motorists for their patience and advises them to delay their journeys if at all possible.