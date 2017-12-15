Serious crash on Southern Motorway near Takanini

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 15:00

Police and emergency services are attending a serious crash on SH1 northbound near Takanini following an incident involving multiple vehicles.

Several lanes are blocked and traffic is currently impeded in both directions of the motorway.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and diversions are being put in place.

Traffic is already backed up near the scene of the crash and motorists are advised to please avoid the area if possible.

An update will be provided once further information is available.