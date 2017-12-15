Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 15:01

Blenheim town water supply not impacted by fire foam contamination Marlborough District Council Maintenance and Operations Engineer Stephen Rooney says four samples taken last Thursday (7 December) from four of Blenheim’s water supply bores that supply the town’s 25,000 residents have been tested for PFOS/PFOA substances by AsureQuality. No PFOS or PFOA was detected.

The Council and DHB moved promptly last week to ensure the Blenheim town supply was tested as quickly as possible, in light of the announcement that the New Zealand Defence Force had found levels of soil and water contamination at Woodbourne air base from the historic use of firefighting foam.

"We are pleased that the Council arranged to test the town drinking water supply. This result gives us reassurance about the current drinking water supply," says Stephen Bridgman, Nelson-Marlborough DHB Medical Officer of Health. The testing of private water sources on some properties neighbouring the base is continuing.

For further information on the PFAS issue go to www.mfe.govt.nz/PFAS