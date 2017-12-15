Emma Beattie missing in Canterbury for two weeks

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 15:20

It is now two weeks since 20-year-old Emma Beattie of Fernside, near Rangiora was last seen.

Police continue to welcome any information from people who might have any knowledge of Emma’s whereabouts.

She was last seen about 11pm at her family home on December 1.

Today, we are publishing two photographs of items used by Emma.

These are of a black and orange Nike sports shoe and a pair of orange Beats headphones.

Perhaps these pictures will jog your memory?

While there is no longer a physical SAR search taking place, Police continue to make enquiries and remain poised to restart a ground search following an assessment of any new information.

In addition, mobile Police patrols continue to look out for her.

Canterbury Police continues to liaise with Emma’s family to update them on the efforts being made by local Police staff.

During this difficult time, Emma’s family extend their request for privacy.

People who can help are asked to call Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.

- Senior Sergeant Paul Reeves, Rangiora Police.