Update on serious crash on southern motorway

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 15:35

Police remain in attendance at a serious crash on the southern motorway, which occurred on the northbound lanes near Takanini.

The crash, which was reported shortly after 2.30pm, involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

One person has received serious injuries in the crash and has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Both northbound lanes are currently blocked and there is a significant tailback of traffic back to Ramarama.

A temporarily lane has been opened through roadworks to allow traffic to pass through.

The southbound lanes are clear, however there is still heavy congestion in both directions.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.